Winrock to bring another food hall to uptown Albuquerque

The team behind the Winrock redevelopment is now working to bring another new food hall to Albuquerque.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – There are new places to sleep, new places to work, and new places to relax in Uptown Albuquerque.

Pretty soon there will be a new food hall. The team behind the Winrock redevelopment is now working to bring another new food hall to Albuquerque.

The area will have space for at least 10 to 15 local vendors, and a new sports bar downstairs.

“We’ve had a lot of food trucks out here, and they’ve been so popular, we just assumed that it would be that much better to put kind of food truck-style vendors, if you will, permanent vendors, in a space like this, and really drive the energy here in the at Winrock, especially with the park open right now,” said Darin Sand, vice president of development at Goodman Realty Group.

A corner space is the future home of the new food hall. Developers say they still need to tear down some walls, build a new patio, and renovate a massive basement. But that’s really just scratching the surface of all the work planned at Winrock.

“We’re designing two buildings on either side of the women’s Dillards. We’re also looking at another hotel right over on the west side of the park as well,” said Sand. “Plus, there’s a comedy club that’ll be opening in just a few months.”

When it’s all done, the Winrock Town Center is expected to be just that, a new town center in Albuquerque.

“A lot of other cities that are comparative to Albuquerque have these amenities, and we feel like our city needs it,” Sand said.

Winrock is not the only big project in Uptown. This is the future home of the Park Square Market, and there’s another new food hall under construction just across the street.

“Albuquerque hasn’t seen anything like this, and I’m really proud of how it’s turning out,” said Jackie Moss Apodaca, vice president of Heritage Real Estate Company.

The Park Square Market project is also promising to bring several local food and drink options to the Uptown area, but with a specific vibe.

“This is more of an upscale urban audience. In these two towers, we have over 800 employees who need somewhere to eat, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Along with, we’re building a fitness center, a medical spa and an onsite concierge doctor. So we really want to provide them everything that they’re going to need while on property,” said Apodaca.

Both food halls are expected to open next year. Park Square Market in March and then Winrock’s sometime in the fall. Despite the similarities, developers believe there’s plenty of room for both projects to thrive.

“We want to help build the city economically, and that’s why we took on Winrock, and that’s why we’re doing the kind of things that we’re doing,” said Sand.