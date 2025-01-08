Winter driving conditions cause several crashes on I-40 near East Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are responding to several crashes on I-40 in the East Mountains Tuesday night.

According to BCSO, winter driving conditions are to blame. They say a left lane has been closed on I-40 eastbound at mile marker 179, east of Zuzax.

The two right lanes on I-40 eastbound at mile marker 181 — near Sedillo Hill — were also closed.

Deputies are asking drivers to use caution in the area.

