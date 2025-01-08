Winter driving conditions cause several crashes on I-40 near East Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County deputies are responding to several crashes on I-40 in the East Mountains Tuesday night.
According to BCSO, winter driving conditions are to blame. They say a left lane has been closed on I-40 eastbound at mile marker 179, east of Zuzax.
The two right lanes on I-40 eastbound at mile marker 181 — near Sedillo Hill — were also closed.
Deputies are asking drivers to use caution in the area.
Deputies are responding to several crashes on I-40 in the east mountains due to winter driving conditions. Use caution in the area.
I-40 Eastbound at mile marker 179 (just east of Zuzax) – left lane closed
I-40 Eastbound at mile marker 181 (Sedillo Hill) – two right lanes… pic.twitter.com/6yfM1aaQl8
