Winter storm to impact parts of New Mexico Friday night into Saturday

KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the active weather in store for New Mexico Friday.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rain and mountain snow showers continue to spread over New Mexico Friday, bringing much needed precipitation to a majority of the area.

Some isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening today.

Rain will transition into snow Friday night as a potent cold front surges down the eastern plains.

Watch the video above for more from Meteorologist Brandon Richards.

MORE: