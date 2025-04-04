Winter storm to impact parts of New Mexico Friday night into Saturday
KOB 4 Meteorologist Brandon Richards shows you the active weather in store for New Mexico Friday.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Rain and mountain snow showers continue to spread over New Mexico Friday, bringing much needed precipitation to a majority of the area.
Some isolated thunderstorms cannot be ruled out across eastern New Mexico during the afternoon and evening today.
Rain will transition into snow Friday night as a potent cold front surges down the eastern plains.
