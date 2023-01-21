Winterbrew returns to Santa Fe after 2-year hiatus

SANTA FE, N.M. — Beer enthusiasts gathered in Santa Fe Friday for the return of Winterbrew.

“The fest, which had a two-year hiatus, “We are really excited to have it back this year, it’s a really great event at a really great location,” said Ebbie Edmonston, New Mexico Brewers Guild executive director.

16 breweries from around the state lined the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Friday evening.

“Marble, I think, has been involved with Winterbrew as long as this event has been happening,” said Mark Monroe with Marble Brewery.

It’s the time of the year when breweries get to show off new brews they are testing out or drinks they only make one time a year. For bigger names, like Marble, it can be a challenge to decide what they want to bring.

“It’s hard sometimes, it comes down to what is available and, especially talking about seasonal beers, we have some staples that are always available, so for this event it is nice to do something special,” Monroe said.

The beer festival, which is organized by the New Mexico Brewers Guild, sold more than 750 tickets ahead of the event – not including tickets bought at the door.