With Rio Grande flowing high, officials urge caution

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As temperatures continue to rise, more and more people are making it out to the Rio Grande. But if you’re trying to beat the heat along the bosque, officials want you to do it safely.

Open Space officers are going to be handing out citations to campers and people who start fires along the bosque. They say prevention is critical, especially during fire season.

“Our biggest, and the thing that we’re most conscientious about, is going to be open flame fires,” said Lt. Chris Schroeder with APD’s Open Space Division. “So even though it’s nice, you want to bring a barbeque grill down to enjoy the river, we’re going to ask you not to do that.”

City officials also want to share the risks for people taking a dip in the Rio Grande. They say to always wear a life jacket, especially if you’re on a boat or on a floating device.

According to state officials, 10 people died while recreational boating in New Mexico – and of those, five were paddlers.

For more information on river safety and ways to get out on the Rio Grande this year, click here.