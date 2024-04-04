Woman dies after being brought to SRMC with gunshot wound

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A woman has died after she was brought to UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday night.

Police identified the woman as Desirare Lussow and the suspect as her husband, Pablo Padilla.

According to a criminal complaint, the family was on their way from Ribera to pick up a vehicle that police in Rio Rancho impounded after their son drove it there without a license and fled police when they tried pulling him over.

Padilla yelled at the son about that and allegedly hit him. Lussow tried to break them up and allegedly hit Padilla. Then, Padilla pulled out an AR-15 rifle and shot Lussow twice in the head.

Padilla then reportedly drove Lussow to SRMC. Then, paramedics took Lussow to UNM Hospital where she later died.

Police detained Padilla. When officers checked him for weapons, they reportedly found a small bag of meth in his pants pocket.

Police searched the vehicle and found corroborating evidence, including casings.

Padilla is now in the Sandoval County Detention Center. He faces charges of an open count of murder, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.

Rio Rancho police placed SRMC on lockdown due to the nature of the incident. A UNM spokesperson said they continued caring for patients there but didn’t let visitors inside the emergency department while on lockdown and diverted ambulances to other hospitals.

Now, SRMC is back to full, normal operations.

