Woman released before trial for alleged role in shooting death of 11-year-old

The suspect is accused of disposing the vehicle the other suspects in the case were in when they allegedly shot and killed 11-year-old Froylan Villegas near Isotopes Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A woman is now out of jail ahead of a trial for her alleged role in the shooting death of a child after an Albuquerque Isotopes game.

Janae Garcia is accused of helping to get rid of the SUV used in the drive-by killing of 11-year-old Froylan Villegas last year. His cousin, Tatiana Villegas, suffered serious injures in the shooting.

Authorities say Garcia is the girlfriend of one of the murder suspects. A judge released her before her trial, citing a lack of a violent history.

According to police, the other suspects in this case shot at the Villegas family’s truck more than 24 times. They reportedly thought it belonged to a rival gang member.