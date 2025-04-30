Woman sentenced to 13 years behind bars for fatal DWI crash 

A woman who drove drunk and caused a deadly crash learned her fate Wednesday.

The sentencing for Adamaris Martinez started Tuesday but continued Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, it was the defense’s turn to make their case before the judge made the final decision.

Martinez admitted to driving drunk the wrong way down Paseo Del Norte. She crashed into a car driven by Colter Anderson. His passenger, and fiancée, Jade Lucero was killed.

Martinez apologized Wednesday for her actions.

“But I am truly very, very sorry from the bottom for taking a loved one,” said Adamaris Martinez.

On Wednesday, she and her family, friends, advocates, and attorneys pushed for treatment rather than prison.

“I know I hurt a lot of people, and I don’t know why God left me with life, but I have to move forward because I have two babies that just look up to me, and I just can’t quit, not yet,” said Martinez.

“We do ask this court to defer a final sentence until Ms. Martinez has had time to undergo the intensive supervision, and intensive treatment that comes with the treatment courts available in this building,” said Deidre Ewing, a defense attorney.

Prosecutors had a chance to refute the idea that that is what she deserves.

“We’ve heard statements that the defendant is thoughtful and caring. People can be thoughtful and caring in one situation and not in others,” said Genia Gonzales, prosecutor. “Her conduct that we’re judging here today is far from thoughtful and caring.”

Then, judge Matthew Chavez gave his decision. He sentenced Martinez to the maximum 13 years in prison. She can get time off for good behavior.

Martinez will turn herself in to start the sentence in two weeks.