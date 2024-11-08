Words of War: Protecting the Navajo Code

Veterans Day is on Monday, it is a time each year to remember those who served and their sacrifice.

In wars past, battles were won by sight—identifying allies and enemies through uniforms, rank, and insignia. World War II used a different strategy.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, the United States needed a new weapon to counter Japan’s tactical prowess. That weapon was a language: Navajo.

Today, Warlance Chee, director of Saad K’idilyé, says, “We’re planting that language seed early, to preserve the culture and traditions passed down by our ancestors.”