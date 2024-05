Mayor Tim Keller took a ceremonial swing to demolish part of the Alvarado Transit Center.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Mayor Tim Keller took a ceremonial swing to demolish part of the Alvarado Transit Center.

Eventually, the city plans to shut down access to the pedestrian tunnel — a spot known for crime – and allows people to cross the railroad tracks using a ramp instead.

It will eventually be part of the Albuquerque Rail Trail.