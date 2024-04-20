World-class cyclists and up-and-comers ready for Tour of the Gila

While many multi-stage bicycle races have fallen by the wayside in the U.S., the Tour of the Gila is still going strong in its 37th year.

SILVER CITY, N.M. — While many multi-stage bicycle races have fallen by the wayside in the U.S., the Tour of the Gila is still going strong in its 37th year.

“Tour of the Gila, right here in New Mexico, is now America’s national tour. So for five days, the eyes of the world will be on Silver City, New Mexico,” race announcer Chad Patterson said.

Olympians and world-class racers, who have competed for stage wins in the Tour de France and other major races around the world, are all coming to Silver City for the Tour of the Gila.

Among the past Tour of the Gila competitors is Sepp Kuss, a Durango, Colo. native. Kuss has won stages in the Tour de France and the Vuelta a España.

It’s a unique race as up-and-coming racers get a chance to see how they stack up against some of the best in the world, like Kuss, in a race that isn’t short on challenges.

“The altitude, the difficulty of the roads. It’s been around since 1987. So, for 37 years, if you’re an American and you want to make it to the world tour in the sport of cycling, all roads pass through Silver City,” Patterson said.

The Tour of the Gila will kick off Wednesday with a road stage for the men and women racers each. Thursday and Sunday will also feature stages on the road with a time-trial stage Friday.

If you’re new to cycling, the stage on Saturday may be the one for you.

“The Downtown Criterium is probably one of the most fan-friendly. It’s only 40 miles for the pros with only a four-block climb on every lap. They only go about 30 mph and that’s considered a rest day by these guys’ standards,” Patterson said.

The race is a challenge for the riders but not for spectators.

“It’s the most spectator-friendly sport there is. It’s the sport of the working man. They’re not gonna charge $15 at the concession stand. Bring your own! Sit on the side of the road, bring the kids, make a sign, go nuts, it’s the Tour of the Gila! It’s fantastic and fantastic for you and your family,” Patterson said, excitedly.

In addition to the pro races, there are also races for amateurs and children. If you’d like to learn more, click here.