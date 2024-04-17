World-class cyclists to race Tour of the Gila in New Mexico

Silver City will soon welcome some of the best bicyclists from around the U.S. and the world for the Tour of the Gila!

The five-day bicycle race kicks off April 24 and features one stage each day. The tour will start with two stages of road racing for the UCI men and women cyclists. Stage three will feature an individual time trial while stage four will feature a race around town and stage five will feature one last road race – the Gila Monster Road Race.

The UCI men’s and women’s fields boast Olympic berths and stage wins in some of the major cycling races of the world (e.g., Tour de France, Vuelta a España).

A variety of amateur and citizen racers will also hit the pavement for events over the five days, giving you the opportunity to race on the same pavement as the world’s best.

What draws cyclists to Silver City? How can you watch the race?

