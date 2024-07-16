YDI talks Nurse-Family Partnership for New Mexico families

Officials say the YDI Nurse-Family Partnership empowers first-time moms to transform their lives and create better futures for themselves and their babies.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you or someone you know is having their first baby, YDI is offering a program to support you through the process.

Leah Ragsdale, a nurse supervisor with YDI, Youth Development Inc., stopped by to talk about it Tuesday morning.

In the video above, Ragsdale discusses eligibility, what the program does, how many spots are open and more.