You can now text anonymous tips to ABQ Metro Crime Stoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers announced Thursday that they are now offering a text option to report crime.

Crime Stoppers is doing this to expand its reach and provide more options for community members to report crime. They say they won’t trace or store your phone number, nor your IP address, and will filter that out to restore anonymity and privacy.

You can text tips to “ABQCS” to 738477.

You can still report tips over the phone at 505-843-STOP (7867) or online.

Crime Stoppers serves several agencies in the metro to include the Albuquerque Police Department and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Valencia, Sandoval and Torrance counties.