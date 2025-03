Young Guns 3 is coming back to New Mexico.

SANTA FE, N.M. – “Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive” is coming, and it’s going to be filmed in New Mexico.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Billy the Kid himself along with the New Mexico Film Office made the announcement Thursday.

The original “Young Guns” films made back in 1988 and 1990 also showcased New Mexico’s landscapes.

Emilio Estevez, Lou Diamond Phillips and Christian Slater are set to return.