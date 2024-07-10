Young lifeguards save man’s life at Sunport Pool

A man is alive after nearly drowning at the Sunport Pool on June 24.

“Our lifeguards pulled him out of the water, performed CPR, and used an AED. Because of their life-saving measures, he is alive and doing well,” said Megan Swari, the outdoor pool supervisor at the Sunport Pool.

“I looked over to the left and a lady behind me to the right said, ‘Hey, there’s a guy that’s been unconscious for a little while,'” lifeguard James Means said.

Four lifeguards, a pool supervisor, and a cashier worked together to save his life. Everyone had a specific role. They say they all knew what to do because of their vigorous training.

“It’s muscle memory, it feels just like the back of your hand,” said Jeames Innes, head lifeguard for the pool.

Every other week, they train for two hours on different scenarios, but the stakes are much higher in a real emergency.

“It was my first week, so I was pretty panicked,” said Mia Kesel, one of the pool’s lifeguards.

“You feel kind of like a hero,” Innes said. “Because it matters that you’re doing compressions, right? You keep their heart going, you get them oxygen.”

Many of the lifeguards want to be first responders or in the medical field. This experience solidified that passion for helping people.

The man did have a heart condition, and the team was notified. The city says it emphasizes the importance of sharing information like that. Albuquerque Fire Rescue will recognize the team for their life-saving work Thursday.