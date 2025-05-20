Youth Suicide Prevention ECHO Program | Healthy Living with UNM Health

In this week's Healthy Living segment, UNM Health explains the Youth Suicide Prevention Echo Program.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and far too many young people continue to struggle.

In New Mexico, youth suicide rates remain among the highest in the nation.

A new program developed at UNM with the state Health Department is giving educators and school staff the tools to identify warning signs and to intervene early.

In this week’s Healthy Living segment, UNM Health explains the Youth Suicide Prevention ECHO Program.

