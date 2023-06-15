Zozobra sets National Anthem auditions for July 15

SANTA FE, N.M. — Ever wanted to sing the National Anthem at the Burning of Zozobra? Now may be your chance as in-person auditions are happening next month.

Those auditions will take place Saturday, July 15, from 1-4 p.m. at the big pink Scottish Rite Center in Santa Fe. They’ll be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Whoever organizers choose as the National Anthem singer will get to sing at the Burning of Zozobra, September 1. They’ll also must attend rehearsals at Fort Marcy Park.

The first runner-up will be an alternate and must attend the rehearsals and the Burning, in case the chosen singer can’t perform.

The first runner-up will also get to sing the National Anthem at the 2023-24 New Year’s Eve on the Santa Fe Plaza and the City of Santa Fe’s 2024 Fourth of July celebration.

If you audition this Saturday, organizers want you to enter at the left (west) front entrance on the building below the main entrance. You can park in the lot behind the building.

Click here to learn more.