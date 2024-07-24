Zuni Pueblo could soon get millions in federal money to secure water access

Notice how it was a little hazier this morning? That is from the wildfire smoke out west. See the latest conditions at KOB.com/Weather.

ZUNI PUEBLO, N.M. — The Zuni Pueblo could soon get hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to secure access to the water that they own.

New Mexico’s congressional delegation introduced a bill to allocate $685 million to water infrastructure and development for the pueblo.

Congressman Gabe Vasquez said the U.S. has failed the Zuni Pueblo in protecting their rights. He added that the money would also go toward irrigation improvements, wastewater treatment projects and other initiatives.

“In addition, the bill recognizes the tribe’s senior water rights in a matter that honors tribal sovereignty by providing Zuni the ability to manage their water rights for agriculture, residential and other uses,” Vasquez said.

The bill also includes protections for nontribal water users in the basin. That means many more New Mexicans could benefit from this effort.