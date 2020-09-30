12 Democratic governors vow that all votes will be counted

Signing the statement were Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Gavin Newsom of California, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, Ralph Northam of Virginia, Jay Inslee of Washington, Tony Evers of Wisconsin, Tim Walz of Minnesota, Kate Brown of Oregon, Steve Sisolak of Nevada, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico and John Carney of Delaware.

The governors said all valid ballots cast in accordance with state and local laws must be counted and if Trump loses, "he must leave office - period."

They wrote that elections are not "an exercise in controlling power" and that disenfranchising voters "strikes at the very heart" of democracy.

"We call on elected leaders at all levels, from both parties, to speak out loudly against such efforts in the weeks ahead," they said.

Trump campaign spokesperson Thea McDonald accused Democrats of "working to shred election integrity rules across the country to stack the deck for their lackluster candidate." Republicans, she said, "are aiming for an election with results all Americans can trust."

___

