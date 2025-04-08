4 Investigates: Stolen art expected to be returned to Harwood Museum

A Taos art museum is waiting on the FBI to return artwork that was stolen all the way back in 1985.

TAOS, N.M. — The new exhibit inside the Harwood Museum of Art in Taos looks like many others. Paintings hang on well-lit white walls next to brief written descriptions. One wall is different. Two, empty gold frames hang next to larger text: “The Return of Taos Treasures.” Only upon closer examination is a small plaque inside the frame visible. It reads, “This object is currently in the custody of the FBI.”

“We decided to do this as a holding place,” said Juniper Leherissey, executive director of the Harwood Museum of Art.

She said the FBI note has led to more questions.

“Those artists were important to our community, and so we’re always happy to see works that are relevant to our community come back,” Leherissey said.

“The Return of Taos Treasures,” anticipates the return of two painting stolen in a brazen, 1985 art heist 4 Investigates revealed last year.

Since then, the FBI agreed to take the case, contacted the people in possession of the paintings and taken custody of them.

“The owners, in both cases, contacted us almost simultaneously,” Leherissey said.

She said the people who purchased the paintings from the Scottsdale Art Auction are not local New Mexicans.

“I think they’d rather not have their names associated with such things,” she said.

Leherissey hopes the paintings will be returned soon. She said a “technical issue,” involving a payment from a now-defunct insurance company, is the last hurdle before the paintings are returned.

The works from a couple members of the Taos Society of Artists are particularly meaningful to Taos.

“They’re part of our collection, part of our history,” Leherissey said.

The FBI declined to comment on the timeline for returning the paintings.