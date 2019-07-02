Report: Top 100 private companies in NM | KOB 4
Report: Top 100 private companies in NM

Marian Camacho
July 02, 2019 12:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Our partners at Albuquerque Business First have released their list of the top 100 private companies in New Mexico, over 25-percent of which have not been on the list before. 

The top 10 on the list reported $100 million or more each in 2018 New Mexico revenue.

10. New Mexico Mutual

9. Delta Dental of NM

8. NM Health Connections

7. Sisbarro Buick GMC

6. HB Construction Inc.

Click here for the top 5.

Marian Camacho


Created: July 02, 2019 12:09 PM

