Albuquerque producer to release new documentary on surfing pioneer

Steve Stucker
Created: September 03, 2021 07:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Surfing pioneer Doc Ball's life will be chronicled in a new documentary from Albuquerque producer Carl Ackerman.
"The Life Story of Doc Ball" will air on PBS stations across the country, including in Albuquerque. The documentary will air on the PBS World, channel 5.4, at 7 p.m. Sunday, September 5, at 2 a.m. Wednesday, September 8; and at 11 p.m. Sunday, September 12
The movie can be rented if you miss one of the airings on PBS.
Visit the website for more information on the film.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company