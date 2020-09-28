Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings

Grace Reader
Updated: September 28, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: September 28, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating five different shooting deaths since Thursday.

A suspect in one of the shootings appeared before a judge Monday.

Advertisement

Court documents allege Torshikia Bridges shot a man who was beating up her boyfriend at the Four Hills Studios on Central Saturday night.

Prosecutors want Bridges held in jail pending a trial. 

The deadly shooting was one of two that took place on Saturday. 

Detectives are also investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Investigators say the teenager was shot near Coors and Arenal Thursday night after a fight.

Early Friday morning, a man was shot near a convenience store in the area of Central and Pennsylvania. Also on Friday, BCSO reported finding a man dead near Ortega and 2nd Street.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Albuquerque
Homicide detectives investigating 'suspicious death' in downtown Albuquerque
P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children
P-EBT benefits to be extended for nearly 244,000 New Mexico children
APD investigates deadly crash near Central and Juan Tabo
APD investigates deadly crash near Central and Juan Tabo
Clergy sex abuse scandal leads to end of community garden
Clergy sex abuse scandal leads to end of community garden
4 Investigates: State prison system cuts funds to help newly released inmates
4 Investigates: State prison system cuts funds to help newly released inmates
Advertisement


Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings
Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 143 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 3 new deaths, 143 additional COVID-19 cases
UNM police officer returns to work after posting 'offensive' TikTok video
UNM police officer returns to work after posting 'offensive' TikTok video
Old Town bakery receives surprise tip from community
Old Town bakery receives surprise tip from community
Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen
Albuquerque Aquarium, Penguin Chill exhibit to reopen