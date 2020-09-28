Albuquerque sees span of several days with multiple deadly shootings

Grace Reader
Updated: September 28, 2020 05:19 PM
Created: September 28, 2020 04:31 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office and the Albuquerque Police Department are investigating five different shooting deaths since Thursday.
A suspect in one of the shootings appeared before a judge Monday.
Court documents allege Torshikia Bridges shot a man who was beating up her boyfriend at the Four Hills Studios on Central Saturday night.
Prosecutors want Bridges held in jail pending a trial.
The deadly shooting was one of two that took place on Saturday.
Detectives are also investigating the death of a 16-year-old. Investigators say the teenager was shot near Coors and Arenal Thursday night after a fight.
Early Friday morning, a man was shot near a convenience store in the area of Central and Pennsylvania. Also on Friday, BCSO reported finding a man dead near Ortega and 2nd Street.
