All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak

“This is a proactive measure to limit the potential community spread of COVID-19,” said Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. “We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus. New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus. I have been in communication with all of our superintendents about this proactive step, and we are all going to work together to address this public health challenge.”

The governor is planning to a news conference about the school closures on Friday at 10 a.m. KOB.com will stream the news conference.