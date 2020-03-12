All NM public schools canceled for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 12, 2020 07:38 PM
Created: March 12, 2020 05:49 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- All New Mexico public schools have been canceled, starting Monday, for three weeks.
The governor's office said in a news release that the closure of K-12 public schools is in response to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
“This is a proactive measure to limit the potential community spread of COVID-19,” said Education Secretary Ryan Stewart. “We have seen other states take this measure after they have experienced community spread of this virus. New Mexico is going to be proactive and do everything we can to prevent the potential spread of the virus. I have been in communication with all of our superintendents about this proactive step, and we are all going to work together to address this public health challenge.”
The governor is planning to a news conference about the school closures on Friday at 10 a.m. KOB.com will stream the news conference.
There have been six presumptive positive cases of coronavirus reported in New Mexico.
What does presumptive positive mean?
According to the Centers for Disease Control, a presumptive positive result is when a patient has tested positive by a public health laboratory, but results are pending confirmation at CDC.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company