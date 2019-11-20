AP source: FBI has asked for interview with whistleblower

Yahoo News first reported the FBI's request.

The whistleblower, a CIA officer, filed a complaint on Aug. 12 about Trump's phone call weeks earlier with Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy. During the call, Trump pressed for investigations into Democratic rival Joe Biden and into the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

A rough transcript of the call was released in September by the White House. The Democratic-controlled House has subsequently opened an impeachment inquiry centered on Trump's effort to seek political investigations at the same time the U.S. was withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine.

Trump has said he wants to know the identity of the whistleblower. House Democrats have said they do not need to hear from the whistleblower as part of the impeachment inquiry and have heard now from multiple witnesses who, unlike the whistleblower, listened to the phone call between the two leaders.

U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identity and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.