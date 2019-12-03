Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. Harris, was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field, is expected to end her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a campaign official.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. Harris, was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field, is expected to end her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a campaign official.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) |  Photo: AP

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Updated: December 03, 2019 11:49 AM
Created: December 03, 2019 11:31 AM

Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris told supporters on Tuesday that she was ending her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

"I've taken stock and looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life," she wrote in a note to supporters. "My campaign for president simply doesn't have the financial resources we need to continue."

Advertisement

Harris launched her campaign in front of 20,000 people at a chilly, outdoor campaign launch in January. The first woman and first black attorney general and U.S. senator in California's history, she was widely viewed as a candidate poised to excite the same segment of voters that sent Barack Obama to the White House.

She raised an impressive $12 million in the first three months of her campaign and quickly locked down major endorsements meant to show her dominance in her home state, which offers the biggest delegate haul in the Democratic primary contest.

But as the field grew, Harris's fundraising remained flat; she was unable to attract the type of attention being showered on Pete Buttigieg by traditional donors or the grassroots firepower that drove tens of millions of dollars to Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

Harris suffered from what allies and critics viewed as an inconsistent message. Her slogan "for the people," referenced her career as a prosecutor, a record the campaign struggled to pitch to the party's most progressive voters.

Through the summer, she focused on pocketbook issues and her "3 a.m. agenda," a message that never seemed to resonate with voters. By the fall, she had returned to her courtroom roots with the refrain that "justice is on the ballot," both a cry for economic and social justice as well as her call that she could "prosecute the case" against a "criminal" president.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for feeding community with her food truck
Pay it 4ward: Woman honored for feeding community with her food truck
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Bluetooth scanner app leaves electronic devices susceptible to theft
Convicted ex-sheriff hopes SCOTUS ruling may lead to release
Convicted ex-sheriff hopes SCOTUS ruling may lead to release
ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
ART Update: Most riders appear satisfied with service, some drivers continue to ignore bus lanes
UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
UNM officials, city council approve non-binding resolution to develop areas near UNM
Advertisement


Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
Video: City councilors press APD for answers over crime stat revisions
BCSO deputy gets probation for aggravated battery
BCSO deputy gets probation for aggravated battery
Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta. Harris, was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field, is expected to end her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a campaign official.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Parts stolen from school buses meant for students with disabilities
Parts stolen from school buses meant for students with disabilities
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event
State looks to fill hundreds of jobs through 'rapid hire' event