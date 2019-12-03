'Baby Shark' creators plan Navajo version of popular video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Creators of the popular video "Baby Shark," whose "doo doo doo" song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo.

Pinkfong, a subsidiary of the South Korea company SmartStudy, announced last week it is working with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.