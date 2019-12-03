'Baby Shark' creators plan Navajo version of popular video | KOB 4
'Baby Shark' creators plan Navajo version of popular video

By RUSSELL CONTRERAS
Updated: December 03, 2019 07:44 AM
Created: December 02, 2019 11:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Creators of the popular video "Baby Shark," whose "doo doo doo" song was played at the World Series in October, are developing a version in Navajo.

Pinkfong, a subsidiary of the South Korea company SmartStudy, announced last week it is working with the Navajo Nation Museum in Window Rock, Arizona, to create a new version of the widely popular tune about a family of sharks.

The company is seeking voice actors to portray the roles of Baby Shark, Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, and Grandpa Shark. The "Baby Shark Dance" video has garnered more than 3.9 billion views on YouTube.

The Navajo Nation is the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. A second North American leg of the "Baby Shark" concert tour is launching in March.

For more information about the casting call, click here.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

