Baldwin: It's 'a lie' that he's not helping shooting probe

"They can't just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you," he said.

Baldwin has said he didn't know the gun he was holding contained a live round when it went off. Investigators are trying to find where the live round came from and, in the search warrant for Baldwin's phone, said they are looking for text messages, images, videos, calls or any other information related to the movie.

"Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bull--, that's a lie," he said.