Bernalillo County ‘Health Yeah!’ Mobile Clinic to provide summer services

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – It’s a problem health leaders across our state have noticed, the lack of access to healthcare.

“The problem with New Mexico and the area right now is access. Bernalillo County has really thought about increasing access and getting healthcare to people in their communities,” said Abinash Achrekar, the State Medical Director who is also part of the Health Yeah Wellness Equity Alliance.

Bernalillo County is combating the issue by meeting people where they’re at.

During the school year that means parking their Health Yeah! Mobile Clinic at different schools like Tommy Hillerman Middle School.

“We’ve already got a second one that is just being utilized, and we have a third one on order so we will be wrapping it, equipping it and staffing it so we can expand to more schools,” said Wayne Lindstrom the Deputy County Manager.

The program is so successful, they’re expanding services for the first time this summer.

From June 2, 2025 – July 31, 2025, people can get mental health counselling, physicals, prescriptions, primary care visits and other assistance at their mobile clinic.

“Our plan for this summer is to be at community centers that are near the schools that we already serve. For example, here at Tony Hillerman we will be serving people at Paradise Community Center,” said Louisa Garcia, operations manager for the Health Yeah! Program.

People can sign up for behavioral health services through the middle of June. You can also schedule appointments for case management and medical services throughout the summer. All the services are free to the community.

“Thanks to Bernalillo County and their funding, anybody who needs access can get anything that they need,” said Garcia.

Those interested in booking an appointment can visit their website.