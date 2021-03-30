Biden announces diverse first slate of judicial nominees

Biden pledged during the campaign to nominate a Black woman to the high court if a vacancy opens during his term.

The White House said the 11 nominees are attorneys who have excelled in a range of legal positions, including as jurists, public defenders, prosecutors and public servants, as well as in the private sector and the military.

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," Biden said in a statement. "Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people - and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

The White House said Biden's choices reflect his strong belief that the federal courts should reflect the "full diversity of the American people" in background and professional experience.

Trump leaned heavily on white men to fill judicial vacancies. More than 75% of Trump's judicial nominees were men, and 85% were white.

Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, said the organization was "gratified" that Biden was taking steps to diversify the federal bench.

"Such diversity will greatly enhance the judiciary and judicial decision-making," Ifill said in a statement.