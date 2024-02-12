12 hurt after a fire breaks out at a water park under construction in Sweden’s second-largest city

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Black smoke rose over Sweden’s second-largest city on Monday after a fire broke out at a water park under construction at one of the country’s biggest amusement centers.

The blaze at the Oceana water park in the popular Liseberg amusement complex in downtown Goteborg spread across several water slides and a hangar-like building. Police and fire officials could not immediately say what caused the fire.

Police said 12 people were slightly injured.

A nearby hotel and office facilities were evacuated.

Oceana had been scheduled to open this summer, Swedish news agency TT said, adding that it cost 1.2 billion kronor ($10.6 million) to build.

Smoke rises after a fire broke out at the Liseberg amusement park's new water world Oceana in Goteborg, Sweden, Monday Feb. 12, 2024. A fire raged through a water park attraction with several slides in the Nordic region’s largest fun fair with a huge plume of black smoke drifting over Goteborg, Sweden’s second largest city. Authorities, including the police and fire fighters, could not say whether there were any casualties. (Björn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Björn Larsson Rosvall

