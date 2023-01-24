3M, Union Pacific fall; HighPeak Energy, GATX rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Johnson & Johnson, unchanged at $168.31.

The healthcare giant reported mixed financial results for the fourth-quarter.

3M Co., down $7.62 to $115.

The maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and announced job cuts.

Alphabet Inc., down $2.09 to $97.70.

The Justice Department and eight states filed an antitrust suit against Google over its position in online advertising.

Union Pacific Corp., down $6.95 to $203.18.

The railroad reported weak fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

HighPeak Energy Inc., up $1.48 to $28.40.

The oil and natural gas company is considering strategic alternatives, including a potential sale.

GATX Corp., up $2.46 to $109.89.

The railcar lessor beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Paccar Inc., up $8.83 to $111.08.

The builder of Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks beat analysts’ fourth-quarter forecasts.

Magna International Inc., down $4.72 to $60.74.

The Canadian automotive parts maker warned investors that its profit margin fell short of forecasts last year.

