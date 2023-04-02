About 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

PARADISE, Mont. (AP) — About 25 train cars derailed Sunday in northwestern Montana, with no injuries or evacuations reported, authorities said.

The cars, which are not believed to be carrying anything hazardous, derailed near the town of Paradise along the Clark Fork River, said Bill Brown, a dispatcher with the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office.

Firefighters and representatives of Montana Rail Link, a railroad that operates in Montana and Idaho, were responding and investigating what the cars were carrying, he said.

Photos posted on social media show some of the cars appearing to dip just into the river.

Montana’s U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Jon Tester said in separate tweets that they were monitoring the derailment and were in touch with local officials.

Federal regulators and members of Congress are urging railroads to do more to prevent derailments after recent fiery wrecks involving hazardous chemicals in Ohio and Minnesota prompted evacuations.

