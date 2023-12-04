Alaska Air Group, Evergy fall; Spotify, Uber rise, Monday, 12/4/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), down $6.27 to $33.46.
The owner of Alaska Airlines agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.
Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), up $14.82 to $195.52.
The music streaming service is cutting 17% of its workforce in its third round of layoffs this year.
Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), up $2.73 to $60.08.
The ride-hailing company is joining the S&P 500 index.
Evergy Inc. (EVRG), down 34 cents to $51.42.
The electric utility announced a debt offering of $1.1 billion
Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down $1.44 to $37.80.
The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.
Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), up $10.88 to $130.80.
The information technology company raised its profit forecast.
SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), up $2.61 to to $42.81.
The real estate investment trust announced leases at two of its Park Avenue buildings.
Nuvei Corp. (NVEI), up 75 cents to $21.94.
The payment technology company entered a global partnership with Microsoft.
