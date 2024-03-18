Alphabet, Tesla rise; Hertz, Logitech fall, Monday, 3/18/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), up $8.27 to $149.45.

Google’s parent company is reportedly considering licensing artificial intelligence technology to Apple.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA), up $9.65 to $173.22.

The electric vehicle maker is raising prices on its Model Y cars.

Logitech International S.A. (LOGI), down $6.40 to $88.32.

The maker of keyboards and computer accessories said its chief financial officer is leaving in May.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), down 41 cents to $7.18.

The car rental company said CEO Stephen Scherr will be replaced by Gil West on April 1.

HashiCorp. Inc. (HCP), up $1.84 to $28.35.

The software company is reportedly considering a possible sale.

Nuvei Corp. (NVEI), up $7.19 to $28.85.

The payment processor said it is considering potential deal offers.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), down $13.63 to $129.01.

The information technology company’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR), down $7.03 to $70.47.

The payments processing technology company reportedly rejected multiple buyout offers.

