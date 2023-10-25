Alphabet, Thermo Fisher fall; Microsoft, General Dynamics rise, Wednesday, 10/25/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Microsoft Corp., up $10.14 to $340.67.

The software giant reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue.

Alphabet Inc., down $13.20 to $125.61.

The owner of search engine giant Google reported disappointing revenue for its cloud computing division.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., down $25.08 to $433.18.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Waste Management Inc., up $9.44 to $164.07.

The garbage and recycling hauler beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.

General Dynamics Corp., up $9.40 to $242.40.

The defense contractor beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Texas Instruments Inc., down $5.13 to $141.79.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak profit forecast for its current quarter.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc., down 17 cents to $4.13.

The parent company of Hawaiian Airlines reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Stride Inc., up $8.02 to $52.52.

The online education company gave investors a strong revenue forecast.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.