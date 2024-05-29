American Airlines, Advance Auto Parts fall; Chewy, Dick’s Sporting Goods rise, Wednesday, 5/29/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

ConocoPhillips (COP), down $4.74 to $114.22.

The energy company is buying Marathon Oil in an all-stock deal valued at approximately $17.1 billion.

Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD), up 10 cents to $20.57.

The online broker announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), up $31.46 to $226.46.

The sporting goods retailer raised its earnings forecast for the year.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), down $1.99 to $11.45.

The airline cut its earnings forecast for the current quarter and said its chief commercial officer is leaving the company.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY), up $4.65 to $21.56.

The online pet store beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts and announced a $500 million buyback.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), down $6.08 to $64.10.

The auto parts retailer’s first-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Box Inc. (BOX), up $2.23 to $27.27.

The online storage provider’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), up $28.80 to $181.19.

The teen clothing retailer beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

