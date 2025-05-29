Asian shares and US futures jump after court rules against Trump’s sweeping tariffs

Asian shares have advanced and U.S. futures jumped after a federal court blocked President Donald Trump from imposing sweeping tariffs on imports under an emergency-powers law.

The court found the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump has cited as his basis for ordering massive increases in import duties, does not authorize the use of tariffs.

A three-judge panel ruled on several lawsuits arguing Trump exceeded his authority, casting doubt on trade policies that have jolted global financial markets, frustrated trade partners and raised uncertainty over the outlook for inflation and the global economy. The Trump administration filed an appeal, and it was unclear if the White House will respond to the ruling by pausing all of its emergency power tariffs in the interim.

Many of Trump’s double-digit tariff hikes are paused for up to 90 days to allow time for trade negotiations, but the uncertainty over their eventual outcome has stymied businesses and left consumers wary about what lies ahead.

“Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

The screens show the foreign exchange rates are seen at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lee Jin-man

The ruling was, at the least, “a brief respite before the next thunderclap.”

The future for the S&P 500 was up 1.6% while that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index jumped 1.5% to 38,263.36. American’s largest ally in Asia has been appealing to Trump to cancel the tariffs he has ordered on imports from Japan and to also stop 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum and autos.

The ruling also pushed the dollar sharply higher against the Japanese yen. It was trading at 146.06 yen early Thursday, up from 144.87 yen late Wednesday.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3% to 8,418.90.

In South Korea, which like Japan relies heavily on exports to the U.S., the Kospi surged 1.4% to 2,707.77. Shares also were helped by the Bank of Korea’s decision to cut its key interest rate to 2.5% from 2.75%, to ease pressure on the economy.

On Wednesday, U.S. stocks cooled, with the S&P 500 down 0.6% at 5,888.55. It’s still within 4.2% of its record after charging higher amid hopes that the worst of the turmoil caused by Trump’s trade war may have passed. It had been roughly 20% below the mark last month.

The Dow industrials lost 0.6% to 42,098.70, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5% to 19,100.94.

Trading was relatively quiet in the countdown to Wednesday’s main event for financial markets, the latest quarterly earnings release for Nvidia. That came after trading ended for the day. Before that, the AI darling’s stock slipped 0.5%. It jumped 4.9% in after-hours trading.

Like Nvidia, Macy’s stock also swung up and down through much of the day, even though it reported milder drops in revenue and profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Its stock ended the day down 0.3%.

Several other retailers likewise delivered better-than-expected results for the latest quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch soared 14.7% after its profit and revenue topped analysts’ expectations. CEO Fran Horowitz credited broad-based growth across its business around the world, and strength for its Hollister brand offset weakness for its Abercrombie brand.

Dick’s Sporting Goods added 1.7% after topping analysts’ expectations for the latest quarter, and it stood by its financial forecasts it earlier gave for the full year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.47% from 4.43% late Tuesday.

The bond market showed relatively little reaction after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its latest meeting earlier this month, when it left its benchmark lending rate alone for the third straight time. The central bank has been holding off on cuts to interest rates, which would give the economy a boost, amid worries about inflation staying higher than hoped because of Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

In other dealings early Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 60 cents to $62.44 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 56 cents to $64.88 per barrel.

The euro slipped to $1.1239 from $1.1292.

___

AP Business Writers Matt Ott and Stan Choe contributed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.