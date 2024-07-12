AT&T, Wells Fargo fall; Fastenal, Bank of New York Mellon rise, Friday, 7/12/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

AT&T Inc. (T), down 5 cents to $18.81.

Text and phone records of “nearly all” of the telecommunication giant’s customers were downloaded to a third-party app during a data breach in 2022.

Dollar General Corp. (DG), up $2.64 to $134.24.

The discount retailer agreed to pay a $12 million fine and improve conditions at thousands of retail stores nationwide.

Fastenal Co. (FAST), up $1.80 to $65.97.

The distributor of nuts, bolts and other construction materials matched Wall Street’s earnings forecasts.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), up $2.93 to $64.40.

The investment bank beat analysts’ second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), down $4.10 to $56.06.

The bank’s net interest income fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Boeing Co. (BA), down $2.85 to $181.06.

The airplane maker reportedly warned some customers about more delivery delays for the 737 Max.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK), up $1.33 to $50.84.

Rio Tinto is reportedly considering a buyout offer for the Canadian coal miner.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), down 19 cents to $28.42.

The energy company reached a $241.5 million settlement with the U.S. over alleged air quality violations in North Dakota.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.