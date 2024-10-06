Authorities are investigating after a Frontier Airlines plane lands with fire in one engine

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities said Sunday that they are investigating the emergency landing of a Frontier Airlines plane in Las Vegas.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Frontier Flight 1326 from San Diego with 190 passengers aboard was in the process of landing Saturday afternoon at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport when the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency.

In a statement, the FAA said airport emergency crews extinguished a fire on the plane’s right engine after it landed.

Witnesses at the airport reported seeing flames and smoke coming from the underside of the plane.

Frontier officials said there were no reported injuries and all of the passengers plus seven crew members exited the plane using the stairs and were transported to the terminal.

The National Transportation Safety Board announced Sunday that it was launching an investigation into the incident along with the FAA.

