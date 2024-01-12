Bank of America, Delta Air Lines fall; Valero Energy, Newmont rise, Friday, 1/12/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Bank of America Corp. (BAC), down 43 cents to $32.72.
The bank’s profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL), down $3.46 to $38.80.
The airline gave investors a discouraging financial forecast.
BlackRock Inc. (BLK), down $1.24 to $791.38.
The investment firm is buying independent fund manager Global Infrastructure Partners.
UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH), down $19.41 to $520.27.
The health care giant said medical costs soared 16% during the fourth quarter.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), down 5 cents to $79.73.
The ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products said J. Erik Fyrwald will succeed Frank Clyburn as CEO.
Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), up $2.12 to $130.12.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.
Newmont Corp. (NEM), up 25 cents to $37.77.
The gold miner rose along with prices for the precious metal.
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), down $1.60 to $47.44.
The bank’s provision for credit losses jumped 34% during the fourth quarter.
