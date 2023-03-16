Banks said to be working on rescue plan for First Republic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some of America’s largest banks are working on a rescue package for First Republic Bank, according to several media reports.

First Republic Bank’s stock began to falter as customers began pulling their deposits out. But it was up more than 6% Thursday after reports of the recue package surfaced.

The news comes after the collapse last week of Silicon Valley Bank, which was the second biggest bank failure in U.S. history after the demise of Washington Mutual in 2008.

The shuttering of Silicon Valley Bank Friday and of New York-based Signature Bank two days later has revived bad memories of the financial crisis that plunged the United States into the Great Recession of 2007-2009.

Over the weekend the federal government, determined to restore public confidence in the banking system, moved to protect all the banks’ deposits, even those that exceeded the FDIC’s $250,000 limit per individual account.

The First Republic Bank logo is seen at Chinatown branch of the bank, Thursday, March 16, 2023 in New York. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading after erasing an earlier loss of nearly that much following reports that First Republic Bank could receive financial assistance or sell itself to another bank. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer The hours of operation and the FDIC Insured status is on display at the front door of a First Republic Bank in the Financial District of Manhattan, Thursday, March 16, 2023. The S&P 500 was 0.8% higher in midday trading after erasing an earlier loss of nearly that much following reports that First Republic Bank could receive financial assistance or sell itself to another bank. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mary Altaffer Previous Next

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are in discussions to deposit billions of their own money to help shore up First Republic Bank, according to The Wall Street Journal, which cited anonymous sources. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, U.S. Bancorp and PNC Financial Services Group are also said to be involved.

Each participating bank is expected to contribute differing amounts, but they are all likely to contribute at least $1 billion each, the Journal said.

The plan, which could be announced Thursday, has been discussed with officials and regulators in Washington, the Journal said. Details are still being hammered out though.

The White House had no comment Thursday on the reports of the rescue package for San Francisco-based First Republic Bank, which has more than $200 billion in assets.

