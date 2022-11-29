BigCommerce, Chevron rise; Chemours, AMC Networks fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Microchip Technology Inc., down 12 cents to $74.22.

The chipmaker reaffirmed its financial forecasts for the current quarter.

Chemours Co., down 42 cents to $31.01.

The chemical company gave investors a discouraging financial update.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc., up $4.07 to $10.07.

Boston Scientific is buying the medical technology company for about $615 million.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc., up 33 cents to $8.22.

The ecommerce platform reported strong sales by its merchants on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

AMC Networks Inc., down $1.10 to $19.48.

Christina Spade stepped down as CEO of the owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC.

Chevron Corp., up $2.67 to $181.03.

Energy stocks gained ground along with crude oil prices.

Azek Co., up 34 cents to $17.75.

The building products company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.32 to $37.51.

The copper and gold mining company rose along with metal prices.

