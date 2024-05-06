BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Freshpet rise; Luminar, Integra fall, Monday, 5/6/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Paramount Global, up 40 cents to $13.29.

The owner of Paramount Pictures and CBS is reportedly considering a sale to Sony Pictures and Apollo Global Management.

Vistra Corp., up $1.75 to $83.24.

The electricity company is being added to the S&P 500 index.

Luminar Technologies Inc., down 1 cent to $1.67.

The maker of technology for self-driving vehicles is cutting 20% of its workforce.

Napco Security Technologies Inc., up $2.83 to $45.30.

The security products and software company beat analysts’ fiscal third-quarter financial results.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 82 cents to $5.27.

The drugmaker’s first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Freshpet Inc., up $11.45 to $121.03.

The seller of fresh pet food beat analysts’ first-quarter financial forecasts.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., down $5.75 to $23.14.

The medical device maker trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Treehouse Foods Inc., down $2.68 to $34.58.

The food maker’s first-quarter loss was bigger than analysts expected.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.