BlackBerry, Alkermes rise; Neogen, Tilray Brands fall, Tuesday, 4/9/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC), up $4 to $254.26.
The railroad agreed to pay $600 million to settle claims related to a fiery train derailment in 2023 in eastern Ohio.
Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH), down 2 cents to $35.33.
The rental home company is acquiring 500 newly built homes.
Neogen Corp. (NEOG), down $1.37 to $13.01.
The maker of medical testing kits cut its revenue forecast for the year.
BlackBerry Ltd. (BB), up 26 cents to $3.14.
The cybersecurity software and services company announced a collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices.
Alkermes Plc. (ALKS), up 97 cents to $26.90.
The drugmaker gave investors an encouraging update on a potential sleep disorder treatment.
Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY), down 52 cents to $2.07.
The cannabis company’s fiscal third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Harmonic Inc. (HLIT), down $2.09 to $11.06.
The video content technology company said CEO Patrick Harshman will retire in June.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), down 24 cents to $2.49.
The solar technology company’s financial updated disappointed investors.
