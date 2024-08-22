Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is recovered from wreckage of superyacht, coast guard says

PORTICELLO, Sicily (AP) — The Italian coast guard said Thursday the body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is among those recovered off the coast of Sicily from the wreckage of a superyacht whose builders had called it unsinkable.

The bodies of Lynch and four others were recovered by rescue crews. One woman remains missing.

The Bayesian, a 56-meter (184-foot) British-flagged yacht, went down in a storm early Monday as it was moored about a kilometer (half a mile) offshore. Civil protection officials said they believe the ship was struck by a tornado over the water, known as a waterspout, and sank quickly.

Fifteen of the 22 people aboard survived, including a mother who reported holding her 1-year-old baby over the waves to save her.

Lynch had been celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with his family and the people who had defended him at trial in the United States.

Scuba divers of the Italian Firefighters corp at the scene of the search for a missing boat, in Porticello, southern Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. Rescue teams and divers returned to the site of a storm-sunken superyacht Tuesday to search for six people, including British tech magnate Mike Lynch, who are believed to be still trapped in the hull 50 meters (164-feet) underwater. (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Salvatore Cavalli

Divers have struggled to find the bodies.

“We would need a crystal ball to know when we’ll be able to find the next body,” said Luca Cari, spokesperson for the fire rescue service.

“It’s very difficult to move inside the wreckage. Moving just one meter can take up to 24 hours,” Cari said.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.