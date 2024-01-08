Boeing, Alaska Air Group fall; Harpoon Therapeutics, Axonics rise, Monday, 1/8/2024
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Boeing Co. (BA), down $15.97 to $233.03.
Some Boeing 737 Max jetliners are grounded after an Alaska Airlines plane suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Chesapeake Energy Corp. (CHK), down $1.22 to $77.98.
The energy company is reportedly close to a merger deal with Southwestern Energy.
Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), down 9 cents to $37.86.
Cancellations mounted at the airline after one of its jets suffered a blowout that left a gaping hole in the side of the fuselage.
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (HARP), up $11.85 to $22.40.
Merck is buying the drug developer for about $680 million.
Axonics Inc. (AXNX), up $11.45 to $69.02.
Boston Scientific is buying the medical device company for about $3.7 billion.
Ansys Inc. (ANSS), up $5.17 to $349.25.
Synopsis is reportedly in talks to buy the maker of engineering-simulation software.
Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM), up $13.69 to $27.32.
Johnson & Johnson is buying the drug developer for about $2 billion.
Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $2.55 to $100.08.
Energy companies fell along with crude oil prices.
