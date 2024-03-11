Boeing, EQT fall; Choice Hotels, MicroStrategy rise, Monday, 3/11/2024

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Boeing Co. (BA), down $7.40 to $191.09.

The Department of Justice reportedly launched a criminal investigation into the airplane maker’s jetliner blowout in January.

Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH), up $5.72 to $126.75.

The hotel chain ended its attempted takeover of rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR), up $164.14 to $1,589.73.

The software company said it bought about $820 million worth of bitcoins.

EQT Corp. (EQT), down $3.24 to $34.28.

The natural gas producer is buying Equitrans Midstream for about $5.7 billion in a stock deal.

Linde Plc. (LIN), up $6.20 to $468.76.

The gas supplier is joining the Nasdaq 100 index.

Triumph Group Inc. (TGI), down 66 cents to $14.

The aircraft supplier gave investors a discouraging financial update.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), down 27 cents to $3.05.

The fuel cell technology company’s fourth-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Walt Disney Co. (DIS), up $1.51 to $111.83.

The entertainment giant is seeking approval to expand its California theme park offerings over the next four decades.

