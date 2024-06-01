Boeing’s first astronaut flight halted at the last minute

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A last-minute problem halted Saturday’s launch countdown for Boeing’s first astronaut flight.

Two NASA astronauts were strapped into the company’s Starliner capsule and awaiting liftoff when the countdown was halted at three minutes and 50 seconds.

With only a split second to take off Saturday afternoon, there was no time to work the latest trouble and everything was called off.

The launch was previously delayed for leak checks and rocket repairs.

NASA wants a backup to SpaceX, which has been flying astronauts for four years.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, left, and Suni Williams share a laugh as they leave the operations and checkout building for a trip to launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. The two astronauts are scheduled to liftoff later today on the Boeing Starliner capsule for a trip to the international space station. . (AP Photo/John Raoux) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Raoux

